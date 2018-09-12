Apple is adding new Watch faces to the Apple Watch—some with plenty of complications, others combining simple designs with animated backgrounds.

The new faces were announced by Apple COO Jeff Williams during today’s Apple event. One offers plenty of room for complications, with eight slots: four in the middle, four in the corners.

This will be flexible. In addition to complications, users can add photos of loved ones.

Another example shows this same face customized to focus on working out:

There’s also an updated version of the “Modular” face, with more room for detailed complications:

If that’s too much clutter, another new face offers no complications and a clean look, all with an animated background. There’s fire:

And bubbles:

We can’t wait to play with all this, obviously. Stay tuned for full tutorials.