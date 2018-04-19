‘My Time at Reddit Made the World a Worse Place’ Says Former Head of Product

Dan McComas, former Head of Product at Reddit, does not feel great about growing one of the web’s biggest sites.

Here’s McComas talking to Noah Kulwin for New York Magazine:

I fundamentally believe that my time at Reddit made the world a worse place. And that sucks, and it sucks to have to say that about myself.

A point that McComas emphasizes again and again is much growth trumped all other decisions.

The incentive structure is simply growth at all costs. There was never, in any board meeting that I have ever attended, a conversation about the users, about things that were going on that were bad, about potential dangers, about decisions that might affect potential dangers. There was never a conversation about that stuff.

Every large internet platform has similar incentives: the goal is growth, and everything else is secondary. It’s an important thing for users to keep in mind as they try to figure out what’s motivating design decisions.

The entire interview is worth a read, so check it out.