Minecraft’s Official Website Distributed Malware-Infested Skins

Minecraft skins hosted on the official Minecraft website were infected with malware, according to Avast.

Around 50,000 players were infected, and in some cases the malware wiped system drives and corrupted backups.

Here’s Rachel Kaser, writing for The Next Web:

Once downloaded, the infectious malware could “reformat hard-drives and delete backup data and system programs.” To add insult to injury, some of the afflicted users could get charming messages such as, “You Are Nailed, Buy A New Computer This Is A Piece Of Shit,” “You have maxed your internet usage for a lifetime,” or “Your ass got glued.”

It goes without saying this is despicable. Minecraft is popular with young kinds, and this targets them deliberately. It’s heartless.

Microsoft, which owns Minecraft, has reportedly removed the malware from the site. Still, if you play Minecraft—or if your kids do—we recommend not downloading skins for a while.