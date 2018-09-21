Full hard drives could cause an upcoming Windows update to fail, according to Microsoft, and the system will not check for adequate storage space before installing.

The Windows 10 October 2018 update offers a bunch of anticipated features, including clipboard sync and the ability to text from your PC. But there’s a hiccup with the update process.

From a Microsoft support document (via PC World):

On Microsoft Windows 10 systems that have limited storage space (such as thin clients or embedded systems), when you run Windows Update, the update initialization may fail.

What’s the cause of this problem? The document goes on to say “Windows Update does not check systems for adequate space requirements before it initializes,” which is surprising to say the least.

RELATED: Use Windows 10’s New “Free Up Space” Tool to Clean Up Your Hard Drive

Microsoft goes on to recommend a few steps for freeing up space, including deleting temporary files, deleting downloaded files, and emptying your recycle bin.

We recommend trying the Free Up Space tool, shown above. Find it in Settings > System > Storage to free up some space before running the October 2018 update.