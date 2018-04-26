Messaging Can Be Open or Secure (But Probably Not Both)

People value both openness and security when it comes to communication, but those goals may be at cross purposes.

Email is great because it’s open, meaning no one is in control of the protocol itself. This is why you can email an Outlook.com user from your Gmail account, for example. But that very openness makes encrypted communications tricky: it’s possible to send an encrypted email but no one does that because it’s a huge pain to set up.

And yet millions of people send encrypted messages every day using services like Whatsapp and Apple’s iMessage. It’s easy, because someone else does the coordinating for you. This means you can have encrypted communications without the work of managing keys. You could argue it’s the lack of openness—the fact that these services are centrally controlled—that makes this easy-to-use encryption possible.

Here’s Ben Thompson, writing for Stratechery:

In short, encryption is viable for the public at scale precisely because Apple controls everything: clients on both ends, and the server in the middle. It’s the same story with WhatsApp or any of the other encrypted messaging services: being closed makes end-to-end encryption actually usable at scale.

Thompson then goes into Google’s plan to replace SMS, which is not encrypted in part because it aims to be an open protocol. The entire article is full of interesting thoughts, so check it out.