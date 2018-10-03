Windows’ built-in cleaning tool can now empty out your Downloads folder, so make sure you don’t check that option if you keep anything important there.

We’ve shown you how to clean up hard drive space using Free Up Space in Windows10. As of this week, with the Windows 10 October 2018 update, this cleaning tool can clean out your Downloads folder. The option isn’t checked by default, but we all know how tempting checking everything can be when using an app like this.

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who regularly clean out their Downloads folder, and those who store literally everything there. If you’re in the second group make sure you do not check the Downloads option the next time you free up space, or you might lose literally everything.

It’s also worth noting that there’s also a checkbox for emptying the Recycle Bin in the Free Up Space tool. Make sure there’s nothing important in your Recycle Bin before you run the tool, because otherwise it’s gone for good.