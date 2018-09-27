Kids are easily working around Apple’s parental control system Screen Time, finding various ways to do what they want regardless of restrictions set up by their parents.

Screen Time allows parents to set up limits on kids’ devices. You can do things like schedule downtime, during which the device can’t be used, or only allow access to apps like games for so many hours a day.

Kids have no trouble working around these restrictions, however. Here’s my good friend Bryan Clark, writing for The Next Web:

A Reddit thread with nearly 9,000 upvotes features a number of crafty kids who’ve bypassed the digital nanny features. One father revealed one of the hacks. His son, a seven-year-old, deletes the games he’s been locked out of and then re-downloads it from the App Store. With iCloud, he doesn’t miss a beat, as all of his games are stored on a server waiting for him to resume play. Apple, unfortunately, overlooked this clever hack entirely. Once the game is re-downloaded, it starts the clock over again for the day.

Parents can stop kids using this trick by blocking the app from installation in Screen Time, and there are probably other solutions. But the article points out this all becomes a cat and mouse game: anything you do to stop one behavior just encourages your kids to become more creative in their workarounds.

Getting around restrictions is just a matter of time, and kids always have more time available to them than their parents. Always.

Which isn’t to say that parents can’t, or shouldn’t, try to oversee their children’s digital development. It’s just that setting up restrictions and forgetting about it probably isn’t the right approach—active parenting is going to be required, and no tech can change that.