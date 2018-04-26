iTunes Is Now in the Microsoft Store

Sick of Apple’s update tool bugging you in Windows, but want to keep iTunes around just in case? Good news: you can now download iTunes on the Microsoft Store and get your updates that way.

Apple’s music player and online store is a good thing for PC-using iPhone and iPad users to have around, if only so they can restore their devices when it won’t boot.

This is the same version of iTunes you already have, and you don’t need to switch versions if you’re happy with what you’re got. But this offering means that users searching for “iTunes” are getting the actual app, which is a good thing for both Apple and Microsoft. It also means users of Windows 10 S Mode, which can only run software from the Store, can download and use iTunes.

RELATED: What Is Windows 10 S, and How Is It Different?

One catch: this is a 64-bit app, meaning it won’t run if your PC uses an ARM processor. That’s just another reason why Windows on ARM doesn’t make any sense yet, I suppose.