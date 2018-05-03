It’s Not Just You: Chrome is Crashing on Windows 10’s April 2018 Update

If your computer is hanging or freezing after installing the Windows 10 April 2018 Update you’re not alone, and Microsoft is aware of the problem.

An official Microsoft post (via Thurrot.com) states that the latest version of Windows is freezing or hanging while running certain applications, including Hey Cortana and Google Chrome. Here’s how you can get your PC working again without forcing a restart, according to that post:

If you have a keyboard connected, simultaneously press the Windows logo key + Ctrl + Shift + B. If you’re on a tablet, simultaneously press both the volume-up and volume-down buttons, three times within 2 seconds. If Windows is responsive, a short beep will sound and the screen will blink or dim while Windows attempts to refresh the screen.

Laptop users can simply close and open the lid instead of all that.

None of these fixes are really elegant, and it’s kind of embarrassing this update shipped with a bug like this—especially after it was delayed so long. Microsoft hopes to include a fix for this problem in the next monthly update, which should come out on May 8.