Is Bossing Around Alexa Teaching Your Kid To Be Rude?

Voice assistants don’t deal well long sentences: you have to get to the point, with no niceties whatsoever, or there’s a good chance you won’t be understood.

Ken Gordon, writing for The Altantic, is concerned about this as a parent:

My wife and I have expended much time and energy ensuring that when [our son] Ari speaks, he does so respectfully and intelligently. But he can speak to Alexa without any consideration at all. “Please” or “thank you” are never involved. In fact, polite words would just get in the way.

It’s easy to write this off as silly, if only because kids are perfectly capable of telling the difference between a human person and a robot voice box. But there’s a point buried here somewhere: we really are getting used to saying what we want, without niceties, and expecting it to materialize. It’s not a stretch to imagine that affecting how we interact with other humans on some level.