Hulu Will Offer Offline Viewing (Eventually)

It’s official: someday you’ll be able to watch Hulu videos on a plane, or anywhere else you don’t have internet access.

Netflix offers online viewing, and so does Amazon Prime Video, meaning until this announcement Hulu was the odd man out. That will change, and you won’t need the commercial-free version of Hulu for this to work.

Here’s Sarah Perez, writing for Tech Crunch:

Subscribers on both the ad-supported and no commercials plan will have the ability to download content for offline viewing – something people like to do when preparing for air travel or for daily commutes on public transportation where it’s difficult to get a signal, for example. However, ad-supported plan subscribers will download commercials along with their shows.

This means your storage space will be used to store ads, which is annoying, but on the plus side you can watch shows offline even if you’re using the cheaper ad-supported version of Hulu. Not a bad compromise.

It’s not clear when this feature will launch, or how much of Hulu’s catalogue will be available for offline viewing. We’ll let you know when that changes.