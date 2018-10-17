“Dark Mode,” a catch-all term for replacing white backgrounds for black or dark grey and more neutral colors, is a godsend for people who spend a little too much time looking at screens. Hulu joins those ranks today.

The popular online streaming site now offers a dark mode option for users on the web. To enable it, just click the profile name in the upper right corner, then click the new “Night Mode” switch to “On.” You might not have the option immediately since Hulu seems to be rolling it out in batches, but all users should see it within a week or two at most.

This addition is for those on desktop web browsers. Hulu doesn’t offer a dark mode in its mobile or TV apps at the moment, but those are fairly neutral anyway, going with solid color backgrounds that shift based on the content.