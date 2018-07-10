How to Use YouTube’s New Incognito Mode to Hide Your Watch History

It only takes watching one random off-topic video to make YouTube’s algorithms start showing you a bazillion weird videos that you don’t really want to see. Luckily they just added Incognito mode to YouTube, which works just like Chrome Incognito mode does. Here’s how to enable it on Android.

It’s worth noting that this feature has launched on the Android app only at the moment, but it will almost certainly show up on iPhone and every other platform at some point in the near future. If you aren’t seeing the feature on your Android phone yet, open up the Play Store and you should find an update for YouTube ready to install, version number 13.25.56.

How to Enable Incognito Mode in YouTube

Tap on the Account circle on the upper right-hand corner, and in the Account screen you should see a new option for “Turn on Incognito”. That’s pretty easy. Once you’ve done so the first time, you’ll get a message that explains how it works.

To turn Incognito mode back off again, just tap the Account icon and you’ll be presented with a menu at the bottom with an option for “Turn off Incognito”.

This feature should really be great for parents that want to put on some videos for their kids without having the entire recommended section of YouTube suddenly turn into nothing but Peppa Pig and Blippi.

