How to Use Your Switch’s Pro Controller in Steam

Steam users: you can now connect your Nintendo Pro Controller to Steam, but only if you have the beta Steam client enabled.

We’ve shown you how to connect the Pro Controller to your PC in the past, but official support in Steam makes life a lot easier if that’s where you game library lives. The process isn’t that different from setting up Xbox or Playstation controllers, but for now you need to opt in for the beta Steam client for Pro Controller support to show up.

Check out the full instructions for setting this up on the Steam website if you want a little more guidance. You already bought a $70 controller—you might as well use it as much as possible, right?