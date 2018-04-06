How to Use Your Amazon Echos As a Household PA System

Echo users: your house has a PA system now. Just say “Alexa announce that it’s time for dinner” and your statement, “it’s time for dinner,” will be repeated by every Echo in the house, in your own voice.

This beats the traditional option, which is yelling at the top of your lungs only to be ignored, then finally walking to whatever room your kids are in and asking why they didn’t come because they could clearly hear you and anyway their food is getting cold and no not in five minutes now.

Many tech sites are reporting this feature as an intercom, but we think PA system is a better name for it. If an intercom is what you want, Echo’s Drop In feature, which lets you listen to other rooms in your house, is what you should look into.