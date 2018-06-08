YouTube logo.

Android: YouTube now shows video previews in the Home panel, which uses up data and is otherwise just annoying. Thankfully, you can turn them off.

First, tap your profile picture at the top-right, then tap Settings > General.

Go to the General section in the Settings.

Now go to “Playback in Feeds” and select “Off” from the menu.

Turn of Playback in Feeds.

It makes sense that YouTube would add a feature like this, because it gives users a very clear idea of what the video in question is going to be, but at the same time it’s easy to see why users might find this annoying.

Thanks to my friend Nancy Messieh at MakeUseOf for pointing this out to me.

