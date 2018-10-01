Google has always had fun putting little easter eggs and hidden tricks and games into their products, and now somebody found a text adventure game hidden inside of Google.com if you’re using Chrome. Here’s how to play it.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Google’s hidden something really fun inside of one of their main products—there are easter eggs in Android going back years, Chrome’s got the hidden dinosaur game that shows up when you’re offline, and they’ve had tons of fun with Google Doodles that include stuff like a playable Pac-Man. It’s just kinda what they do.

RELATED: Google’s Best Hidden Games and “Easter Eggs”

How to Play Google’s Hidden Text Adventure Game

Triggering this easter egg isn’t quite as simple as some of the others, which makes sense since text adventure games aren’t exactly known for being easy. Start by Googling for “text adventure” using Google Chrome. (This might work in Safari but we haven’t tried it).

Then right-click on the page and choose Inspect.

You will quite possibly see nothing at first – so make sure to select the Console tab first, and then “Info” on the left-hand pane. Once you’re successfully there, you’ll see “Would you like to play a game? (yes/no)”. Type in “yes”.

At this point the story starts, and you can use a set of commands: north, south, east, west, up, down. grab, why, inventory, use, help, exits, map, and friends.

For instance, typing “north” takes us to the next screen, which explains the scene and what options are available.

Time to check that map and see what’s next. Happy adventuring!

RELATED: How to Play Chrome’s Hidden Dinosaur Game Without Going Offline