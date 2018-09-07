Chrome has a hidden endless runner game you can play whenever your computer or phone is offline, but it turns out you can also play it without disconnecting.

Just type chrome://dino in your address bar, as shown above, and the “No internet” screen will open—press space to play the game. As of today the game has birthday cake and party hats to celebrate four years of being hidden in Chrome.

My friend Matthew Hughes wrote a history of the Chrome dinosaur game over at The Next Web, which is where I found this tip. Apparently this game is played 270 million times each month, and I can’t help but wonder how many people intentionally disconnected their internet in order to play. With this tip you don’t have to, so keep it handy.