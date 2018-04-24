How To Download All Your Instagram Photos

You can now download all of the pictures you’ve ever uploaded to Instagram, as well as all your comments and likes.

Having a local copy of your photos is a good thing no matter what, but this is also useful for anyone who might be shutting down their Instagram account. The process is simple: just head to this page using a desktop browser and follow the prompts. Instagram says the process may take 48 hours to complete, but it seems to take more like a few minutes in our tests.

You’ll get an email with a link when the download is available.

Download your Instagram History via Android Police