How To Download All Your Instagram Photos

by Justin Pot on

You can now download all of the pictures you’ve ever uploaded to Instagram, as well as all your comments and likes.

Having a local copy of your photos is a good thing no matter what, but this is also useful for anyone who might be shutting down their Instagram account. The process is simple: just head to this page using a desktop browser and follow the prompts. Instagram says the process may take 48 hours to complete, but it seems to take more like a few minutes in our tests.

You’ll get an email with a link when the download is available.

