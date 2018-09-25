Install Mojave and you’ll notice it: a new section in the dock, populated by applications you’ve recently opened but don’t have pinned there. How do you get rid of it?

Open System Preferences, then head to the Dock section. You’ll find the option to remove recent preferences at the bottom:

Not exactly difficult to find, right? But I couldn’t find it for the life of me, and a co-worker had to point it out. I felt dumb, but hopefully you’ll find this article before you ask your co-workers, saving you from a similar level of embarrassment. We’re all in this together, after all.