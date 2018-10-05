Mojave, the latest version of macOS, changes how screenshots work, adding a floating thumbnail in the bottom-right corner that shows up before the file shows up on your desktop.

We’ve shown you how to take a screenshot on a Mac. Command-Shift-4 is the most common method—it allows you to take a screenshot of any section of the screen.

In older versions of macOS your screenshot was instantly sent to the Desktop, but one of the new features in macOS Mojave changes this: there’s a floating thumbnail of your screenshot for a few seconds, as shown above. Click the thumbnail and you can edit the image; wait and the image will show up on your desktop.

This isn’t a bad feature, but if you’d rather not put up with this delay it’s easy to change. Simply open the Screenshots utility, which you can find by heading to Applications > Utilities or by searching for “Screenshots” in Spotlight. The application opens a bar at the bottom of the screen.

Click “Options,” then uncheck “Show Floating Thumbnail.” That’s it! From now on screenshots will be sent straight to your desktop, just like before. My thanks to Mellissa Holt at Mac Observer for pointing this out.