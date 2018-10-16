Microsoft just rolled out mouse and keyboard support for the Xbox One as to members of the Alpha Ring. This should arrive for everyone in November, 2018, as it’s part of the “1811” system update currently being tested.

Slow down, though: You won’t be using a mouse and keyboard in every Xbox One game come November. Instead, here’s how Microsoft says it will work:

With this new input support at the platform level, developers can now build mouse and keyboard support in their games if and how they choose. It’s important to note that mouse and keyboard support for games is added on a title-by-title basis, entirely at developers’ discretion. For all other titles, nothing changes. Mouse and keyboard input is not enabled by default for games. Each development team knows their titles best and we support them in creating the right experience for their games as they see fit, to ensure an optimal and fair gaming experience.

Developers could choose to require controllers in multiplayer games, or they could choose to pair mouse-and-keyboard gamers with PC gamers online thanks to the Xbox One’s crossplay support. It’s up to each game’s developer. Warframe is the first game testing mouse-and-keyboard support.

Microsoft announced the Xbox One will support “most wired or wireless USB keyboards and mice.” Currently, the Xbox One has some limited support for USB keyboards, but only for entering text. This feature was added back in February, 2014.

Sony already lets you game on your PlayStation with a mouse and keyboard, but very few games support this input method. We’ll see whether Xbox One game developers are more interested in mouse and keyboard input.

Microsoft is also teasing Razer mice and keyboards designed exclusively for the Xbox, which will also be announced at Microsoft’s X018 event on November 10. More games supporting keyboard input will also be announced at X018, so stay tuned for more.

Thanks to Thurrott for spotting this news.