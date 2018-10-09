Google Photos now makes it easier to view and share your photos. Choose your favorite people (or pets!) and Google will automatically add new photos of them to “Live Albums.”

With Live Albums, you just select the people or pets you want to see and Google Photos will automatically create a new album with all the photos you’ve ever taken of them. And, when you take new photos of them, they’ll be automatically added to the album. No more manually organizing and tagging your photos.

For example, you can now share a Live Album of your children with your parents and they can always see the latest photos of their grandkids. You don’t have to manually categorize or share each photo. The latest photos of your kids are added to the album automatically. If you have a dog or cat, Live Albums works with your furry friend, too.

Google Photos uses machine learning to only select the best photos. It eliminated blurry and other low-quality photos, which are still saved to your Google Photos library but aren’t added to your snazzy Live Albums.

Google just announced this feature alongside the new Google Home Hub, a “smart display” like the Lenovo Smart Display. With the Home Hub, you can choose a Live Album that will automatically display on the Hub’s screen, ensuring the latest new photos are available.

People you share the photos with can automatically see the latest photos from your Live Album on their Home Hub, too. It’s now easier than ever to share photos of your kids (or dog) with your parents.

