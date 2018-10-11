Google’s Home app has long been kind of…not good. But with the release of the company’s newest Home product—Home Hub—the app is getting a svelte makeover to match the overall aesthetic.

This new Home app has been completely redesigned, giving it a much more modern look and feel. It puts smarthome controls at the forefront of the app, giving users quick access to lights, thermostats, and the like directly from the main page of the app.

It also puts a heavier focus on Google Home speakers and Hub’s broadcast and casting features, letting users stream music or broadcast to these products with one touch.

Otherwise, all the familiar features are still available in the updated Home app, albeit in slightly different places. For example, the “devices” button is now listed as “Discover,” and is found at the bottom. There are also Brose and Account buttons found at the bottom.

The feel of the new Home app is much better and more intuitive than the previous version of the app, and the increased focus on smarthome makes a lot of sense. The update is rolling out now on Android and iOS.