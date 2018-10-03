When Google Assistant was first introduced, it was all about voice control. Since then, we’ve seen small touch elements added here and there—like the addition of a keyboard. Today, Assistant is getting a full touch makeover.

To be fair, this isn’t fundamentally changing the way you will use Assistant with your voice—that is still very much a core part of the way the service is used, and it always will be. Instead, today’s update makes Assistant more touch-friendly, with bigger on-screen elements and general visuals, more prominent sliders (for things like smarthome controls), and interactive messaging details that will allow you to edit words or add punctuation with your fingers instead of speaking it.

This update also brings a new way to access your daily overview. With Assistant open, just swipe up—this will open the Overview interface, with information about your day and your recent Assistant commands.

Expect more brands to start taking advantage of Assistant’s improved touch elements as well, as new tools are available to developers just for that purpose. Google highlighted one clear example where Starbucks has thumbnails to choose from when you use Assistant to place an order, which is a nice touch. Literally.

Per the norm with Google updates, this will be rolling out to Assistant on phones over the next few days/weeks.