If you’re out on the road in the future and find your electric vehicle is in dire need of a charge, you’ll soon be able to look to Google Maps for help finding a charging station.

Starting today, if you need to search for an EV charging station to get all juiced up, Google Maps app will include support for keywords that’ll point you in the right direction. Simply search for keywords like “ev charging” or “EV charging stations” from the Google Maps app and the nearest supported stations will pop up.

Google Maps will also include a rundown of helpful information about the charging stations, including where it is, what types of ports are available, their charging speeds, and how many of them there are. When applicable, photos, reviews, ratings, and questions will be displayed as well, just like when you search for restaurants or businesses.

Speaking of businesses, any that also have charging stations will include a link to more information about each charger when you search.

The new feature will support various charging stations around the world, including Tesla and Chargepoint globally. The US’s SemaConnect, EVgo, and Blink are supported, while the UK’s Chargemaster and Pod Point will be available for overseas users. Meanwhile, AU and NZ’s Chargefox will also be featured in the app.

The feature is rolling out both iOS and Android apps starting today, with desktop support launching “in the coming weeks.”