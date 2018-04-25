Google Launches Dedicated Tasks App for Android and iOS

Google Tasks, previously available as a pop-up in Gmail, now has a dedicated mobile app.

You can download the app for Android and iOS right now. This is a pretty straightforward to-do app, and there’s no particular reason I can think of to recommend it on its own merits.

But if you’re a big user of the desktop version of Gmail, and already use the integrated Tasks feature there, this is going to be a godsend for you. All your tasks from there are now easy to check off from your phone, which is overdue.

