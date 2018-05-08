Google Is Overhauling Google News With AI Curation and Built In Subscriptions

Google is overhauling Google News with an AI-driven home screen and a quick way to subscribe to local and national news sources.

“I think there is more great journalism today than ever before,” said Trystan Upstill during today’s Google I/O developer conference. He then outlined how he thinks the new Google News will help people find that journalism.

Upstill said the re-design focuses on three key points:

Keep up with the news you care about

Understand the full story

Enjoy and support the sources you love

Here’s a quick video summary Google posted of the new features:

The AI-driven homepage is focused on the news your care about, while a new “Full coverage” compiles a variety of sources covering a specific story. Increased emphasis will be given to local outlets.

The new app also includes features previously part of the “Google Play Newstand,” allowing readers to subscribe to various media outlets. Unlike before, however, subscriptions purchased in Google News will work outside the app, meaning you can purchase (for example) a Washington Post subscription in-app then use it to read articles on your desktop computer at work.

On mobile Google News will replace Google Play Newstand starting today, though some people won’t get the update until next week. You can read the full press release here for more details.