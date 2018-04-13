Gmail Will Offer Self Destructing Emails

Gmail’s user interface is getting an update soon, and one new feature is self-destructing emails.

Tom Warren, writing for The Verge, has been leaking the features of this update all week, and you should check that out if you haven’t yet. Today he pointed out the self destruct feature:

We’ve now learned Google will also introduce “Confidential Mode,” which lets Gmail users stop recipients from forwarding certain emails, or restricts the ability to copy, download, or print them. Google will also let Gmail users require a passcode to open emails, which will be generated via SMS, or set an expiration date on sent emails.

We have to assume this is targeted at businesses, because everyone else knows you can just take a screenshot of a supposedly confidential email and leak it that way. Still, we’re excited for the new user interface: Gmail’s desktop version hasn’t had a refresh in a long time.

Other changes coming include a cleaner interface, smart replies, a snooze feature that will basically replace Boomerang, a sidebar for Calendar or Keep, and the ability to choose between multiple layouts. Google hasn’t said when this will all launch, but we bet everything is officially announced at Google IO on May 8 before changes roll out.