The tech world got really excited the other day with the news that Winamp was supposedly returning with an all-new version that would solve all of our music-listening problems. And now the official Winamp 5.8 is available for download. Great, right?

If you want to download it for yourself, just head straight to winamp.com and grab yourself a copy. It’s even now llama-friendly for some reason.

What’s Going On With Winamp 5.8?

This new version is basically identical to the leaked beta from last month, which added Windows 10 compatibility, removed all the broken stuff, and got rid of all the Pro features, so it’s now freeware again. It’s a lot better than it was before, but it’s a bit buggy still.

If you’ve got a high-resolution / 4K monitor… Winamp is very, very broken. It’s hilariously bad.

If you’re using a modern skin, you can fix this by right-clicking on each window and choosing Window Settings -> Scaling -> 200% (or whatever scaling you prefer).

Are There Going to Be New Builds After This?

As we detailed the other day, the company that owns Winamp now is planning on bringing it back… as a mobile application. There’s no indication that they are going to continue to add new features to the 5.8 branch or fix anything, and the download site even says it in clear language:

This version is not an ongoing project but be sure that we are currently working hard on a future new Winamp.

The version number on the download page actually uses the infinity symbol instead of the number 8.

It’s possible that they will release a few minor changes or security fixes, but the fact remains that the Winamp we loved is not coming back and will be replaced by something else with the Winamp name, most likely only for mobile devices. Will that be great? There’s no way to know.

