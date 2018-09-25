Mac: Dark mode in macOS Mojave is great at night, but can make things hard to see in during the day, or in bright rooms. The solution: switch between the two.

Night Owl is a free application that does just that, automatically. The application lives in the menu bar, as shown above. Tap the icon to quickly switch between dark and light mode, or you can set up a schedule for modes to change automatically at specific times or at sunset and sunrise.

RELATED: Everything New in macOS 10.14 Mojave, Available Now

It’s such a simple idea I can’t help but wonder why Apple doesn’t offer it by default. Switching automatically is a great compliment to the dynamic wallpaper feature, which shows the same desert location throughout the day with lighting that syncs up to your local time. Apple: Sherlock this app, quickly.