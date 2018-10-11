Can’t wait to get your mobile Fortnite fix? Starting today, the Android version of the massively popular battle royale title from Epic Games is available for everyone.

The Android version of Fortnite: Battle Royale no longer requires an invite, and its available to all with a compatible device (a full list of which is available on Epic’s official website.)

While the game was previously available for all iOS users months ago, its hotly-anticipated Android release came at a much later time, touching down in August. Unfortunately, until today, it’s only been available for a select group of users, given that it’s required a beta invite to play.

Before that, it was available for a brief period as a Samsung exclusive title, meaning anyone without a Samsung Galaxy device specifically had to wait until after August 12 to get into the beta. Galaxy Note 9 and Tab S4 users received unique Fortnite Galaxy skins for being part of the club.

Notably, Fortnite’s Android version skipped the Google Play Store distribution service, which means you can’t download it via the typical channels. Instead, you need to install it manually via the official Epic Games Fortnite page. Epic decided to go this route, which means more revenue for the company, which baffled many due to the potential security risks that come along with offering the title as an APK (Android Package Kit). If you need assistance grabbing and installing the app, we’ve got a full rundown on how to do just that here.

Unfortunately, it’s prudent to keep in mind that the process you’ll need to go through to get the app on your phone, referred to as side-loading, does open users up to a host of potential security risks, especially for beginners. Installing the app manually means that less advanced users will need to take care that they’re downloading the game from the official source.

It’s important to keep in mind that unverified downloads from third-party sources are akin to opening Pandora’s box, rife with malware, spyware, or other potentially dangerous software that could infect your phone. This is the same process that Epic has opted for on PC as well, skipping traditional channels such as Steam, so take care when downloading and installing the game, and be sure you’re following the provided instructions exactly if you’re just now getting into the mobile version today.