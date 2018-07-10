Firefox Launches a Password Manager for iPhone and Notes for Android

Firefox Test Pilot is where Mozilla tests experimental features that might eventually become part of Firefox. Today they launched a password manager for your iPhone, and Notes for Android phones, which use Firefox Sync to access passwords and notes saved in your browser.

Two of their prior experiments were successful: Side View, for viewing two websites side-by-side in a tab, and Firefox Color, which let you customize Firefox however you wanted. Now Mozilla has decided to extend this to your mobile devices as well, with some new apps.

The first app is Firefox Lockbox for iOS, which lets you access your Firefox saved passwords from your iPhone—if you’re using Firefox Sync. If you’re using Firefox to save your passwords today, and you want to access those on your smartphone, it’s pretty much a no-brainer to install it. Just install, login, and you’ve got all of your passwords. It supports Face ID and Touch ID, and uses industry-standard 256-bit encryption.

Does that mean you should choose this as your primary password manager? If you only need passwords in Firefox and your iPhone, sure. But if you need to use your passwords anywhere else, you might want to take a look at our password manager roundup.

RELATED: Password Managers Compared: LastPass vs KeePass vs Dashlane vs 1Password

The second app that Firefox announced is Notes by Firefox, which is only for Android phones. One has to assume they will eventually bring the password app to Android and Notes to iPhone, but it’s unclear. The Notes app works by syncing to an extension that you’ll need to install on Firefox for your desktop, and then it will sync to the notes app on your phone.

It’s worth noting that both of these are experiments, which means they could be killed off next month if nobody likes them. So enjoy the experiment while it lasts.

Introducing Firefox’s First Mobile Test Pilot Experiments: Lockbox and Notes [Mozilla]