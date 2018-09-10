Still using Windows XP or Vista? Firefox isn’t providing you with security updates anymore, and soon Steam will stop working altogether.

Version 52 of Firefox’s Extended Support Edition (ESR) was the last version of Firefox compatible with Windows XP and Vista machines, but it is no longer getting security updates as of last week. This means any security flaws will never be patched, potentially putting users in danger of breaches.

This is hardly surprising: Microsoft stopped patching Windows XP back in 2014, meaning the entire operating system has been vulnerable since then. Mozilla offered support for XP users four years longer than Microsoft did. Google Chrome stopped offering security updates for XP and Vista users back in 2016.

If all this is not a compelling enough reason to upgrade your operating system, how about this: Steam will stop working on Windows XP and Vista machines as of January 1, 2019. To quote an official Steam statement:

Starting on January 1 2019, Steam will officially stop supporting the Windows XP and Windows Vista operating systems. This means that after that date the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows.

Only 0.18% of Steam users are still using Windows XP, so this is hardly surprising.

But still. No browser updates. No gaming. Face it, XP and Vista users: it’s time to move on.