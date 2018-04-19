Facebook Is Using Dark Patterns To Undermine EU Privacy Rules

GDPR, a new European privacy law, means users must explicitly give permission for most data collection. Facebook would like you to give them that permission.

Lucky for Facebook they’re very good at getting people to do what they want. We talked last week about how tech companies use Dark Patterns to trick you, designing things to subtly push people into doing what benefits them. Well take a look at this example, from a Facebook blog post announcing their new GDPR features:

Notice how the “Accept and Continue” button is blue and at the bottom, while the option that lets you actually change your settings is barely visible? That’s intentional. They want you to just tap “Accept and Continue,” so that’s the option they make sure stands out.

Facebook does this a lot. Josh Constine, writing for Tech Crunch, outlines many more of these patterns in the new GDPR dialogue, so check that out if you’re interested. Tech companies make design choices for a reason, and understanding that is important if you want to be an empowered user.