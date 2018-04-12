ESPN Launches $5 Streaming Service, Without Their TV Channels

Cord cutters: you can subscribe to ESPN+ today, which costs $5 a month, and there’s even a seven day trial. Just don’t expect access to ESPN’s TV channels.

What the services does offer is fascinating, however. There’s one free MLB and NHL game a day during the regular season, but you can only watch them if you’re out-of-market. You also get access to every out-of-market MLS game, which is a great deal for fans of that league. Beyond that the appeal is going to be niche sports: minor league baseball, a smattering of college sports, and European soccer leagues you’ve never heard of. Check out the schedule if you’re curious. You’ll also get access to the 30 for 30 back catalogue, and various other series ESPN has made over the years.

Netflix doesn’t give you access to every show, but there’s always something to watch. This is like that, but for sports: you won’t find the marquee event, but you’ll find something. Is that worth five bucks a month? Here’s Chris Welch, writing for The Verge:

In the beginning, the biggest challenge that ESPN+ will face is convincing people that it’s not just some paid mishmash of stuff that ESPN finds unworthy of its core, traditional channels. ESPN insists that’s not true and that these are events it has never had the ideal platform for. That just sounds like a nicer way of saying it, but hey. Adding the 30 for 30 archive is definitely one way of helping to prop up the variety bag of live events, and eliminating ads all over ESPN as part of your subscription is nice, too.

Time will tell if ESPN can pull this off, but for now the seven day trial might be worth a look, especially if you’re an MLS fan.