ESPN Is Bringing SportsCenter to Twitter (Sort Of)

Twitter is pushing into video, hard, and ESPN is launching a new show on the social media site: SportsCenter Live.

The show’s content will include sports news and commentary from the SportsCenter crew, and will be pushed out from a new account: @SCLive. Content will also be shared on other ESPN handles. Another show, Fantasy Focus Live, will live stream the popular fantasy football podcast.

You probably don’t think of Twitter as a video site, but a good chunk of their money comes from video ads. Here’s Todd Spangler, writing for Variety:

Twitter’s video views have nearly doubled in the past year, according to the company, although it declined to provide specific numbers. Last week, Twitter said video now accounts for more than half of its ad revenue and was again the fastest-growing ad format in the first quarter of 2018.

ESPN, meanwhile, is finally starting to react to this whole cord cutting thing—last month they launched a $5 a month streaming service. Twitter seems like a natural place for ESPN to put sports highlights and commentary, because it’s a place people are already going for that.

Twitter worked out a variety of other video deals, including direct ones with Major League Baseball and Major League soccer—you can expect a weekly free game from both leagues on the site. Non-sports content will come from names like Ellen DeGeneres, Buzzfeed, Vox, and Vice. Time will tell if any of it is worth watching.