Whether we like it or not, the era of the “notched phone” is well upon us. If you want the best phones available, there’s really only one choice: embrace the notch. Unless you’re getting a Pixel 3 XL, that is.

Android has a hidden menu called Developer Options that is, well, mostly meant for developers. But there are also several cool tweaks for “regular” users too—like the option to speed up transition animations for a faster feeling phone, for example.

The Pixel 3 XL’s flavor of stock Android has a unique feature tucked away in its Dev Options menu: the ability to modify—or even hide—the notch. As highlighted by Joshua Topolsky on Twitter, the option to modify the notch in interesting ways is a new addition only on the Pixel 3 XL:

Best feature on the new device pic.twitter.com/hkD99JFLWb — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) October 10, 2018

When the “hide” option enabled, the Pixel 3 XL effectively becomes a Pixel 2 XL, as pointed out Mishaal Rahman on Twitter:

Since a lot of people have asked, here’s what hiding the notch on the Pixel 3 XL looks like when using the built-in Developer Option. Left: Pixel 2 XL. Right: Pixel 3 XL. As @joshuatopolsky said, it basically becomes a Pixel 2 XL. pic.twitter.com/vq677xXGyK — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 10, 2018

So there you go—if you’re into the Pixel 3 XL but just aren’t ready to live that #notchlife just yet, there is an option. We can’t promise that this will always be available, but at least for now, it’s there.