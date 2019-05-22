Yesterday Microsoft announced the release of the Windows 10 May 2019 Update to everybody, Wyze announced an affordable smart light bulb, and Huawei won’t be able to use new ARM processors anymore.

Getting Windows 10’s May 2019 Update

If you’ve missed our past coverage, the May 2019 Update introduced several notable features. For Pro users, the most exciting feature is, without a doubt, the Sandbox. But everyone should appreciate the new Light theme, speed improvements, a cleaner start menu, and the ability to uninstall more built-in apps.

Getting the update is straightforward, just open up the Windows Updates panel from Settings, click “Check for updates” and cross your fingers if you want it. If you’re one of the lucky ones, you’ll see “Feature update to Windows 10, version 1930” with a link to “Download and install now” underneath that you’ll want to click.

Microsoft is throttling the release, so you may not see the update right away. Given that in the past, these large updates have introduced equally large problems, like deleting files, slowly rolling out the update is a good idea on Microsoft’s part.

Waiting isn’t a bad idea, but if you want to have the latest and greatest today, open up Windows Update. You may already see Windows 10 May 2019 Update (seriously Microsoft, maybe try dog names) as an option to install. If you don’t, try clicking check for updates. If that doesn’t work, you can reboot and try again. But you may have to wait until Microsoft opens the floodgates more. [ZDNet]

And now, on to the rest of the news:

Wyze Announces a Cheap Smart Lightbulb: Wyze, makers of affordable Wi-Fi cameras and smarthome sensors, has another device for your home. This time it’s a smart bulb, and it’s super cheap. For $8 (or $30 for four) you get a bulb that’s dimmable and tunable. That’s a steal. [Digital Trends]

Bose is bringing the Google Assistant to some of its speakers: Google and Bose say the Bose Home Speaker 500, Bose Soundbar 500 and 700, and the Bose Home Speaker 300 all get voice assistant love, and best of all the update is automatic. Nice and easy. [Droid Life]

Google Assistant is rolling out to Messages: Google previously promised that it would bring Google Assistant to the Messages app. That's finally happening and users will notice new options in their text messages. The Assistant will offer advice about movies, music, and restaurants based on your conversation. Like Smart Replies, but maybe even Smarter. [9to5Google]

Huawei has a backup OS in mind; it's Android without Google: Google pulled Huawei's Android license, leaving the phone manufacturer up a creek without a paddle. Now the company says it has a backup OS in the works that can run Android apps. So basically Android without Google Apps, kind of like FireOS. If you're thinking that means it'll miss most of the best features of Android, well, you'd be right. [XDA Developers]

ARM reportedly to stop work with Huawei: On the other hand, a backup OS may be moot without processors to power Huawei's devices. According to a leaked memo, ARM has instructed its employees to stop working with Huawei. ARM's designs form the basis for mobile processors in nearly all phones and tablets. That leaves Huawei with few if any good mobile processor options. [BBC]

Apple updated its MacBook Pro models with new processors and a redesigned keyboard: With little warning, Apple announced spec bumps for its 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. The new models include 8th and 9th-generation processors and a keyboard that should prevent some of the issues Apple fans have experienced. [MacRumors]

Apple will expand its keyboard repair program: Speaking of the MacBook's keyboard issues, in a near admission that the problem is worse than Apple has previously admitted to, the company is expanding its keyboard repair program to nearly all modern models. And that design change in the new models? Those keyboards are eligible too, so Apple must not be completely confident the problem is solved. [The Verge]

Amazon made video games to increase worker productivity:

Amazon wants one-day delivery for all Prime Members. That means asking its warehouse employees to move faster and faster. The company hopes making a game out tedious picking tasks will speed up the process. Remember when mom told you to make a game out of cleaning the room? Like that, but with Tetris-style graphics. And mildly higher pay. [The Washington Post]

Pop Quiz: What do you get when a White Dwarf star merges with any other star? If you answered “an awesome supernova,” you’re an astronomer buff who needs to read the latest news.

Scientists believe they have observed the results of two White Dwarf stars merging. Rather than exploding, as would be expected, a new star formed. More shockingly, the star is creating 10,000 mile-per-second winds. If our Sun blasted wind out that fast, it would reach the Earth in just over a day.

If that’s not crazy enough, this star is incredibly bright and hot. Picture our Sun. Now turn the brightness up a minor 40,000 times. And the temperature runs a balmy 360,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The visible part of our Sun is around 10,000 degrees by comparison.