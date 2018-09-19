Wish you could follow a couple of Twitter or Instagram users, without setting up an account? Create an RSS feed for them.

RSS Hub is an open source project that creates RSS feeds from a wide variety of websites, including social media pages. You can install this on your own server, but it’s not necessary for most users.

RELATED: What Is RSS, and How Can I Benefit From Using It?

The service doesn’t hold your hand, but it’s not complicated: just create a URL for the page you want an RSS feed for. For Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube you’ll find these base URLs:

https://rsshub.app/instagram/user/

https://rsshub.app/twitter/user/

https://rsshub.app/youtube/user/

Add the username after those URLs and you’ll have an RSS feed. For example, How-to Geek’s Twitter account can be found at:

https://rsshub.app/twitter/user/howtogeek

The service supports way more than social media accounts: you can track the App Store, flight deals, and GitHub accounts. Let us know any uses you discover, okay?