Constant Blue Screens Delayed The Windows 10 April 2018 Update

The Windows 10 April 2018 update, which includes the new Timeline feature, was supposed to come out last week, but Microsoft never shipped it. The reason: a blocking bug, discovered at the last minute, that created reliability issues.

Typically these sorts of problems are patched after release, but Microsoft opted to delay pushing the update and create a new build instead. Here’s Tom Warren, writing for The Verge:

“In certain cases, these reliability issues could have led to a higher percentage of (BSOD) on PCs for example,” says Microsoft’s Dona Sakar. “Instead of creating a Cumulative Update package to service these issues, we decided to create a new build with the fixes included.” Microsoft has not revealed the exact reason for the blocking bug, or why it was discovered at the last moment.

The new build is currently available to Windows Insiders in the Fast Ring. Warren’s article also identifies the update’s name for the first time: Windows 10 April 2018 Update. That certainly implies it’ll be available for everyone before the month is over, doesn’t it?

(It’s also a very boring name. Do better, Microsoft.)