Better parental controls are coming to Chromebooks, with the ability to set screen time limits and manage apps.

We’ve shown you how manage your child’s Android phone with Google Family Link. The feature allowed parents to set up an account for a child under 13, giving parents control over how their kids can use the phone.

RELATED: How to Manage Your Child’s Android Phone with Google Family Link

That feature is coming to Chromebooks, allowing parents to set screentime limits and block websites. From the official Google Blog:

The need for supervision doesn’t end with mobile devices. Now, Family Link is available for Chromebook for kids and teens, allowing parents to manage website restrictions and account settings for their child from their device. Soon, parents will also be able to set screen time limits and manage the apps their child can use on Chromebooks.

Hopefully this improves on the clumsy parental controls previously offered by Chromebooks, which blocked YouTube entirely and prevented kids from installing anything from Google Play.

Another change allows parents and teens to agree to continue using Family Link after the child turns 13. More from the blog:

Family Link originally launched for kids under-13, but we’ve heard overwhelmingly from parents that the app is still useful as their kids enter their teen years. This week, parents around the world will be able to use Family Link to supervise their teen’s existing Google Account for the first time (see applicable age for a teen in your county). There are some differences when supervising a teen’s account with Family Link. For example, teens are free to turn off supervision if they choose to, but we let parents know. Ultimately, it’s up to each individual family to have a conversation and decide what’s right for them.

It will be interesting to dig more into how this works, and we’ll be sure to do that. Stay tuned!