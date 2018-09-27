Google is 20 years old today, and to celebrate Google Maps added the garage where the company was founded to Street View. You can check it out right now.

You’ll be flooded with 90s nostalgia, including a bunch of CRT monitors. Keep exploring the house and you’ll find more rooms, and lots of little details.

You might also notice that the office is remarkably neat for a workspace shared by college students. That’s because this is a recreation of the original workspace, not an exact replica, as proven by the following video (watch all the way through for the ending, it’s worth it).

From the blog post announcing the virtual tour:

As you walk through the garage’s side door, you’ll note a familiar Search box on an old “CRT” computer monitor held up by a wooden workhorse table with yellow legs. Larry and Sergey were particularly thrilled that use of the washing machine and dryer was included in their rent. As you chase cables that scramble haphazardly down the hallway, you’ll find a bedroom (ahem, “main office”) with a whiteboard that reads “Google’s Worldwide Headquarters” in black text. On another whiteboard, you’ll see a cheeky homage to Google’s logo update back in 1998. Doesn’t the delightful wallpaper remind you of tea at your grandparents’ place?

This isn’t the only nostalgia Google is putting out today. Here’s a few more highlights:

Google fans should check out this page for even more retrospectives from the compnay. Enjoy!