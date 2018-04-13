Check Out How Google, Amazon, and Facebook Looked Decades Ago

Change is the only constant online, other than complaining about change. The Museum of Websites lets you explore how popular websites looked in the past, potentially giving you reasons to complain.

Remember when Google had a dedicated Linux Search on its homepage? Or when Stanford owned the copyright to Google? Me neither.

And there’s a lot more to see: Amazon, Reddit, Facebook, and Twitter are all here, and man they look different. Here’s Twitter circa 2005:

The fun here is looking at redesigns you hated at the time and realizing how wrong you were. Or, if you’re that guy, talking about how correct you were at the time, and how nothing should have changed, ever. It’s fun either way, so check it out.

