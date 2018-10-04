Multiple Windows users are reporting the latest update is deleting documents. Consider backing up your data right now.

The Windows 10 October 2018 update is rolling out right now, but some users are reporting serious problems. Kevin Quitero reported losing documents on Twitter (via MS Power user):

Heads up to anyone updating windows. Apparently, if you have documents saved in your user directory, i.e. users/JohnDoe, and not one drive, the update will delete EVERYTHING in that location. So if your "Documents" or "Pictures" don't have a one drive symbol, MIGRATE IMMEDIATELY! — Kevin Quintero (@coolKevinator) October 4, 2018

There’s also a Reddit thread full of users complaining about the issue. Here’s redditor sophormoon:

Prior to the 1809 update I had over fifteen-thousand photos in a particular folder. After the 1809 update the same folder exists with exactly ONE photo left. I have backups of the individual photos, but that folder contained a specially curated set that will take months to recreate if it’s even possible.

Stories like this are adding up, and they’re a cautionary tale. We can’t independently confirm that this bug is real at this time—none of our machines have been affected—but we’re seeing enough chatter to take this seriously.

Our main advice: back up your documents before updating any operating system. Windows’ File History is a good option on the PC, but there are other backup options out there. There is always a chance of losing data during an OS update—that’s true for PCs, Macs, and all phones.

That doesn’t make this bug acceptable. It isn’t. Microsoft needs to fix this ASAP, especially if they’re going to push updates so aggressively. But backing up is a great way to protect yourself from losing data, so make sure you’re doing that regardless.