Bixby Will Prioritize Yahoo and AOL Content Because Samsung Is Getting Paid

Verizon owns both Yahoo and AOL, and would like people to use those sites. Samsung would like some money.

So naturally Verizon is paying Samsung to bundle various apps on the Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ phones: Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, Go90, and Oath Newsroom. You probably don’t want those apps, but if you buy a Samsung phone from Verizon you don’t have a choice.

RELATED: Samsung’s Bixby Sucks. Here’s How to Turn it Off.

Turns out this integration goes even further: Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant that no one wants, is going to prominently feature Yahoo and AOL content as part of this same deal. Here’s AJ Dellinger, writing for Gizmodo:

As part of the deal, Oath will become the “premiere content partner” for Bixby, Samsung’s first-party virtual assistant. If that doesn’t sound like enough stuff that you don’t want on your phone, Samsung and Oath will also allow advertisers to place “native ads”—ads disguised as actual content—smack dab in the middle of the news feed. The companies will split the revenue from the deal, pocketing some cash every time you accidentally tap an ad while scrolling.

Here’s how to turn off Bixby entirely, including disabling the button on the side of the phone.