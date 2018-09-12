What exactly happened to AirPower? Apple announced its wireless charging solution a year ago and hasn’t talked about it since. Rumor is AirPower may never be released, and Apple may have to go back to the drawing board.

Apple promised an impressive multi-device wireless charging solution with AirPower. Place your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (charging case sold separately) on the pad and they’ll all charge at the same time. You don’t need several different charging pads, and you don’t have to specifically position each device in the correct spot.

That sounds great, but that’s the last we ever heard of it. Apple didn’t talk about AirPower at all at its event today. In fact, Apple didn’t mention wireless charging at all when talking about the new iPhone XS and XR. The new iPhones support faster wireless charging, but Apple didn’t want to bring it up.

Apple’s website doesn’t even have much information about AirPower left. The iPhone X page, which promised AirPower, is now gone. There’s one photo of AirPower buried at the bottom of the AirPods product page, which promises the AirPods wireless charging case is “coming soon.” That’s another product that’s been delayed for who knows how long.

We don’t know what’s going on, but it doesn’t look good. John Gruber, who has inside sources at Apple, offers the best information we can find:

AirPower must be well and truly fucked. No one at Apple will say a word about it, even off the record. And as a result they didn’t even mention inductive charging during the event, even though the XS and XR both charge faster than the X. — John Gruber (@gruber) September 12, 2018

Gruber goes further on Daring Fireball, saying he wouldn’t be surprised if Apple has scrapped the product.

Yikes. That doesn’t sound good. If you were holding off for AirPower, you might want to buy a standard Qi wireless charging pad instead. I’ve been wirelessly charging my iPhone 8 for a year and it’s very convenient, even without AirPower.

