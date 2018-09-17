Apple just made your iPad work more like the iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max. The new iOS 12 update changes how gestures work, and the Control Center is located in a different place.

To access the Control Center, swipe down from the top right corner of the screen—around the clock.

Prior to the update, you just swiped up from the bottom of the screen and the control center appeared next to your app switcher.

The app switcher was previously located on the same screen as the Control Center, but it isn’t anymore.

To launch the app switcher, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and lift your finger in the middle of the screen. The app switcher will appear. You can still just double-press the home button, too.

Don’t swipe up just a little bit or you’ll only open the dock. And don’t swipe up too much or you’ll take the app to the top of the screen, closing it and going back to the home screen.

This works just like on the iPhone X, and it will make more sense on future iPads that lack home buttons.

Some other gestures from the iPhone X now work on the iPad, too. When you’re opening the app switcher by swiping up from the bottom of your screen, you can now quickly swipe left or right to switch to the next or previous app. It’s similar to the four and five finger gestures for switching apps, but uses fewer fingers.

A four or five finger pinch will open the app switcher, and this same gesture works while pinching. Pinch with four or five fingers and swipe to the left or right to quickly switch to the next or previous app. This is a bit different from the standard four or five finger swipe left or right to switch apps.

Personally, I have an iPhone 8, so this feels a little confusing. I have to swipe up from the bottom to open the Control Center on my iPhone 8, but down from the top right corner of the screen on my iPad. It’s a little weird, but at least it’ll be consistent after I upgrade to one of the iPhone X models.

