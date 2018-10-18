It’s been a long time coming, but you can now whisper to your Amazon Echo and Alexa will literally whisper back to you.

When enabled, Alexa will be able to detect when you’re whispering, and when she responds, she’ll whisper back instead of talking at her normal volume. It’s certainly better than her shouting responses at full normal volume when you’re trying to keep it quiet in a sleeping household.

There are a couple of ways to enable this feature:

Open up the Alexa app on your phone and navigate to Settings > Alexa Account > Alexa Voice Responses > Whispered Responses.

Simply say “Alexa, turn on whisper mode.”

Once you have it up and running, Alexa will automatically whisper responses back to you, depending on if you’re whispering or not. Even in brief mode, the “ding” chime will ring at a lower volume. Pretty neat!