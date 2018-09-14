Windows users: remember those weird Linux animations Ubuntu users went on and on around a decade ago? Ubuntu users can’t use them anymore, but you can.

Stardock WindowFX brings all kinds of animations to Windows, and it even supports the classic Compiz jiggly window featured in so many YouTube screen captures. Check it out:

It took some tweaking to get things just the way we remember them, but here’s the settings we used:

WindowFX costs $10 but there’s a 30 day free trial. You will probably be sick of these animations after a few hours, though, so 30 hours is plenty. Just download it and play around for a while.

If we could only find a decent 3D cube for multiple desktops we’d be set. Anyone know of a good one?